iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 169,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 138,399 shares.The stock last traded at $88.58 and had previously closed at $88.37.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

