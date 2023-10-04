iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2,675.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,113 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $101.80. 846,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

