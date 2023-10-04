iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWB opened at $231.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

