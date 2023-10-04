iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $265.24. 328,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,948. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.17 and a 200 day moving average of $263.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

