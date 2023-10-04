iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,948. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

