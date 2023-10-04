iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,421,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,548,867. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

