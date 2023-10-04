iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $20.34

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $19.69. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 7,520,746 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

