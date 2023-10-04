iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 83,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,908. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

