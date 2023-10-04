iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 71,577 shares.The stock last traded at $124.17 and had previously closed at $124.00.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $12,213,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 494.7% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 59,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

