J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.14. 72,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $158.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total value of $738,666.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

