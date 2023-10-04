Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.
Read Our Latest Report on JSPR
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jasper Therapeutics
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.