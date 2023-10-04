Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

