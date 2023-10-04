Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $455.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $505.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.38. 455,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

