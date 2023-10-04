JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

JOAN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,219. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $433.80 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

