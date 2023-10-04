John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,594 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 6.75% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $32,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,261. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $474.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

