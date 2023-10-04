John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:HPF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 18,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,711. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

