John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:HPF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 18,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,711. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
