John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.2 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,252. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $244,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

