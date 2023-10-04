John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.2 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,252. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
