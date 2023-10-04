John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 6,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,091. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
