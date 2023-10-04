John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 6,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,091. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

