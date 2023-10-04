John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HTD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 45,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

