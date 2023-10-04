John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

John Marshall Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. 1,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.54. John Marshall Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Marshall Bancorp

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

In other news, Director Lim Nguonly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $48,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,801.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSB. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 185,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

