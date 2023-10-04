Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Decreased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 218,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JCI opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

