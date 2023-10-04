Jonestrading Reiterates Hold Rating for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PNT. William Blair cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on POINT Biopharma Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 84.9 %

PNT stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.22.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,532,000 after buying an additional 866,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 426,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,396,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after buying an additional 274,757 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 841,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

