JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Allen Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. 2,070,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,606. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

