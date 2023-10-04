JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000.

JEPQ traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,947. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

