Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Declares Dividend of GBX 27

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 8,744 ($105.69) on Wednesday. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 6,605 ($79.84) and a one year high of £103.50 ($125.11). The company has a market cap of £577.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6,793.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,135.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,314.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,925 ($107.88), for a total transaction of £89,250 ($107,881.06). In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,925 ($107.88), for a total value of £89,250 ($107,881.06). Also, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby acquired 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,379 ($113.37) per share, with a total value of £375.16 ($453.48). Insiders own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.