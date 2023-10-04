Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JUSHF. ATB Capital began coverage on Jushi in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. Jushi has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 308.61% and a negative net margin of 77.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Jushi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

