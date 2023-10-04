K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 1,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,541,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $142.26. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.