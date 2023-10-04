K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 1,023 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,426,176.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total transaction of $3,042,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,426,176.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,188,927. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

