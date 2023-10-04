K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 91,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,749,000 after purchasing an additional 625,187 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IWY stock opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $165.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

