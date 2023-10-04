K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sprott were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SII. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sprott by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprott by 146.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $783.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

