K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $441,000 in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 65.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 16.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ATI by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATI by 3.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ATI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,571 shares of company stock worth $997,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.