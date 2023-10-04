K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $882,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

