K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $573,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

LULU opened at $368.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.19 and its 200-day moving average is $371.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

