K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Schrödinger Stock Down 0.7 %

Schrödinger stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.