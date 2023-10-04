K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 122,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 33.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 65.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $1,673,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.65.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

