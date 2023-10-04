K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,580 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after buying an additional 869,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,749,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,886 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

