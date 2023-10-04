K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $315,000 Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.