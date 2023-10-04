K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $733,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,579. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

