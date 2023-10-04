K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,616,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

SILJ opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

