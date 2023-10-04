K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $307.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.08. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.13.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

