Kaye Capital Management Sells 9,531 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Kaye Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 955,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 97,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,188. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

