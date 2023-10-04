Kaye Capital Management Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 423,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,179. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

