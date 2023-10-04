KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $890,341.86 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $890,341.86 and approximately $145.21 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,808,725 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,808,725.291492. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0073075 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $420.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

