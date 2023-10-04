Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

