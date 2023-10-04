KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.