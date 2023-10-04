Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRUS opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $711.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,601.15 and a beta of 2.02. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

