L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $148,108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

