Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LNTH

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.