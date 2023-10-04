Lantheus’ (LNTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. 264,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,508. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.32 and a beta of 0.67. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

