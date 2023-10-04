Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 119,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 163,232 shares.The stock last traded at $4.14 and had previously closed at $4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANV

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lanvin Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $531.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.