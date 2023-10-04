Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 519,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 501.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,208,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after buying an additional 3,508,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after buying an additional 3,225,419 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 852.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,313,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,720 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. Leonardo DRS has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

